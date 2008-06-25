BeaconEquity.com issues TraderNotes on HTOG, STSA, LRCX, ROYL, CRBC, YHOO, ABAT, SPRD

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Heartland Oil and Gas Corp. (OTCBB: HTOG), Sterling Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: STSA), Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX), Royale Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: ROYL), Citizens Republic Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBC), Yahoo! Inc. (Nasdaq: YHOO), Advanced Battery Technologies Inc. Nasdaq: (ABAT), Spreadtrum Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRD)



“Heartland Oil and Gas Corp. (HTOG) shares are down nearly 18 percent to 0.007 cents Wednesday morning after soaring 240 percent yesterday. Heartland engages in exploration, development, production and sale of coal bed methane in the Cherokee basin and Forest City basin of northeast Kansas…



“Heartland recently initiated contact with institutional investors/private equity funds that specialize in oil and gas exploration and production and pipeline construction. These discussions have focused on the development of at least 300 wells over the next 12 to 24 months. With the drilling of 300 additional wells at a total cost of $39 million, Heartland’s revenues should continue to grow…”



“Sterling Financial Corp. (STSA) shares are up nearly 11 percent to $4.98 Wednesday near noon. Sterling Financial operates as the bank holding company for Sterling Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals…



“Sterling Financial recently announced a quarterly dividend of 10 cents, which will be paid on July 11 to shareholders of record…



“Sterling Financial generates various deposit products, including transaction accounts, interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Heartland Oil and Gas Corp. (OTCBB: HTOG). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of ten thousand two hundred fifty dollars from OTCstockZone for enrollment of HTOG in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

