BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on LAUD, RMBS, ARTE, FRPT, SONS, EBAY, BMRN, ICOG

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: LAUD Resources Inc. (OTCBB: LAUD), Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), Artes Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTE), Force Protection Inc. (Nasdaq: FRPT), Sonus Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: SONS), eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) and ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited (Nasdaq: ICOG).



“After soaring nearly 41% yesterday, shares of LAUD Resources Inc. (LAUD) slipped 6% to $3.90 Wednesday mid-day. LAUD Resources is a start up oil and gas exploration company with plans to purchase additional non-operated interests, acquire a development stage exploration property, and carry out an exploration program on the acquired property in the coming months...



“On May 19, 2008, LAUD Resources entered into a share exchange agreement and addendum with Uraltransneft Co. Ltd., a Russian corporation, and its selling shareholders, Igor Alexeevich Kuznetsov, Valeriy Volegov, and Yuriy Krylov. Pursuant to the agreement, LAUD Resources has agreed to issue 41.1 million common shares of its capital stock to the selling shareholders in exchange for all outstanding shares of Uraltransneft…”



“Rambus Inc. (RMBS) shares climbed nearly 9% to $17.92 Wednesday near noon. Rambus designs, develops and licenses chip interface technologies and architectures used in digital electronics products...



“Rambus, having won earlier in a patent infringement lawsuit against Hynix, also wants damages, with an undecided total based on royalties Hynix would pay for selling computer chips from 2001 to 2007. However, as an alternative, Rambus asked for a mandated license from Hynix…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of LAUD Resources Inc. (OTCBB: LAUD). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

