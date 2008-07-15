BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on LEH, FRE, FNM, IMB, WM, NCC, WB, JPM

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LEH), Freddie Mac (NYSE: FRE), Fannie Mae (NYSE: FNM), IndyMac Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: IMB), Washington Mutual Inc. (NYSE: WM), National City Corp. (NYSE: NCC), Wachovia Corp. (NYSE:WB), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).



“Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (LEH) shares rebounded from yesterday’s slide, climbing nearly 13% to $13.92 Tuesday mid-day. Lehman Brothers, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to corporations, governments and municipalities, institutions and high-net-worth individuals worldwide...



“As recent concerns about the credit crisis mounted, several investors bailed out of investment bank stocks and one analyst was prompted to call for Lehman Brothers to go private…



“Lehman Brothers shares dropped dramatically in yesterday's trading, plunging to a nine-year low on fears the institution does not have enough capital to stay in business...”



“Freddie Mac (FRE) shares plummeted in Tuesday trading, falling nearly 17% to $5.92 near noon. Freddie Mac engages in mortgage purchasing, credit guarantee and portfolio investment activities in the United States…



“Recently, South Korean insurance firms and banks had about $550 million in total exposure to struggling U.S. mortgage lenders Fannie Mac and Freddie Mae as of end-June, according to a report…



“According to Financial Supervisory Service, insurers' exposure to both mortgage companies came to $465 million and banks represented the remainder…”



