BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on MNLU, APOL, ROST, MNST, COIN, GM, SBUX, DELL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Mainland Resources Inc. (OTCBB: MNLU), Apollo Group Inc. (Nasdaq: APOL), Ross Stores Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST), Monster Worldwide Inc. (Nasdaq: MNST), Converted Organics Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN), General Motors Corp. (NYSE: GM), Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX), Dell Inc. (Nasdaq: DELL)



“Mainland Resources Inc. (MNLU) shares climbed nearly 11% to $4.75 Wednesday morning. Mainland engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in North America...



“Mainland has approved the Authority for Expenditure (AFE) to cover expenses associated with the drilling and completion of its Griffith #1-H well in the East Holly Field of De Soto Parish, Louisiana…



“Mainland acquires, explores and develops oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's exploration efforts are currently focused on its leases in the East Holly Field of De Soto Parish in Northwest Louisiana, a region which includes the Haynesville Shale, Cotton Valley and Hosston formations...”



“Apollo Group Inc. (APOL) shares soared nearly 24% to $56.56 following word of its positive third-quarter financials. Apollo Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various educational programs and services at high school, college and graduate levels...



“Apollo Group recently said its third-quarter profit increased slightly as it expanded its enrollment and improved collection efficiency for tuition from wayward students. The company said it earned $139.1 million, or 85 cents per share, compared with a net income of $131.4 million, or 75 cents per share, in the same March-May quarter last year, beating analyst expectations…”



