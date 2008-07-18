BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on MNLU, DELL, WAHCU, RUTH, ABPI, CATS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Mainland Resources Inc. (OTCBB: MNLU), Dell Inc. (Nasdaq: DELL), Washington Mutual UT (OTCBB: WAHCU), Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH), Accentia Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ABPI) and Catalyst Semiconductor Inc. (Nasdaq: CATS).



“Mainland Resources Inc. (MNLU) shares dropped 25% to $5.34 early Friday morning. Mainland Resources engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. It holds interests primarily in the East Holly Field covering an area of approximately 2,695 net acres located in De Soto Parish, northwest Louisiana...



“Mainland Resources and Petrohawk Energy Corporation have recently entered a binding agreement for the joint development of the Haynesville Shale on Mainland Resources' properties in De Soto Parish, Louisiana effective July 14, 2008…



“In this joint venture, Petrohawk agrees to pay 100% of the costs of development associated with the first well drilled below the Cotton Valley Formation, including drilling, completing and fracture stimulating, as well as costs up to and including pipeline connection. Petrohawk also agrees to pay 80% of all costs of the second well drilled on the leases below the base of the Cotton Valley and Mainland agrees to pay 20% of the costs...”



“Dell Inc. (DELL) shares slightly rose Friday morning to $24.52. Dell and its subsidiaries engage in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and support of computer systems and services worldwide. It offers desktop PCs and workstations; servers and networking products; laptop computers; and storage solutions, including storage area networks, network-attached storage, direct-attached storage, disk and tape backup systems, and removable disk backup…



“According to preliminary figures from Gartner Inc., Dell increased its worldwide PC shipments nearly 22% in the second quarter. That puts Dell in second place behind Hewlett Packard in global shipments. Dell holds 15.6% worldwide market share compared with H-P's 18%…



“Dell continues to dominate domestically, with its second quarter shipments growing at 12% over last year, maintaining a robust 32% market share, well ahead of H-P with 25% of total U.S. shipments…”



Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Research and its affiliates have been compensated a total of thirteen thousand dollars from Mainland Resources Inc. for enrollment of MNLU in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change

