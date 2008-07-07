BeaconEquity.com issues TraderNotes on MSFT, AMGN, LINE, JNPR, ALTR, LINTA, PALM, AAPL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq: MSFT), Amgen Inc. (Nasdaq: AMGN), Linn Energy LLC (Nasdaq: LINE), Juniper Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: JNPR), Altera Corporation (Nasdaq: ALTR), Liberty Media Interactive (Nasdaq: LINTA) and Palm Inc. (Nasdaq: PALM), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL).



“Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shares slightly fell in Monday’s trading, down nearly 1% to $25.79 mid-day. Microsoft provides software products for computing devices worldwide. Microsoft and Internet Gold have reached an agreement to have Microsoft independently operate a MSN Israel portal…



“MSN Israel Ltd is 50.1% owned by the Internet Gold Group and 49.9% owned by Microsoft. The parties are currently discussing the terms of migration and possible future cooperation…”



“Amgen Inc. (AMGN) shares fell nearly 1% to $50.52 Monday mid-day. Amgen, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics based on advances in cellular and molecular biology...



“The company's principal products include Aranesp and EPOGEN that stimulate the production of red blood cells to treat anemia; Neulasta and NEUPOGEN, which selectively stimulate the production of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infections; and ENBREL that blocks the biologic activity of tumor necrosis factor by inhibiting TNF, a substance induced in response to inflammatory and immunological responses, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis…”



