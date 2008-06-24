BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on NLN, GRVY, MDTL, ENER, BTRX, MNKD, ALTI, BG

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: National Lampoon Inc. (AMEX: NLN), Gravity Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRVY), Medis Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDTL), Energy Conversion Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: ENER), Barrier Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BTRX), MannKind Corp. (Nasdaq: MNKD), Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq: ALTI) and Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)



“Media entertainment company National Lampoon Inc. (NLN) shares fell nearly 3 percent to $1.89 in Tuesday’s mid-day trading. The company recently posted its third quarter financials, posting positive results across the board…



“For the third quarter of 2008, National Lampoon reported revenues of $2.63 million, up 324 percent from $813,917 posted for the third quarter of 2007; and reported net profit of $98,000, as compared with a net loss of $1.16 million, or 18 cents per fully diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2007…”



“Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) shares climbed nearly 6 percent Tuesday morning, trading at $1.32. Gravity engages in the development and distribution of online games and other related businesses principally in the Republic of Korea and other countries in Asia, America and Europe. The company recently announced changes in key management positions…



“Gravity recently announced Brian Yoon Seok Kang as the newly appointed CEO, co-chief operating officer, chief compliance officer and chairman of the board of directors. Kang replaces Il Young Ryu, who resigned as CEO and chairman of the board of directors, and Kyu Hyeong Lee, who resigned as chief compliance officer…”



