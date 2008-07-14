BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on OPSY, WYNN, UCBH, ATML, TRMS, CENX, RSMI, FLWS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Optical Systems Inc. (Pink Sheets: OPSY), Wynn Resorts Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN), UCBH Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UCBH), Atmel Corp. (Nasdaq: ATML), Trimeris Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMS), Century Aluminum Company (Nasdaq: CENX), Rim Semiconductor Company (OTCBB: RSMI), and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (Nasdaq: FLWS).



“Optical Systems Inc. (OPSY) shares climbed nearly 13% to 18 cents after Monday’s opening bell. Optical Systems, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Automotive Software Designers Inc., provides front office software for automotive dealerships that significantly improves dealership efficiency by automating workflow within a dealership, eliminating manual forms and reducing the time to desk and finance a deal...



“Optical Systems recently announced it has integrated its premiere auto dealer customer sales information system, the "Save-a-Deal" program, with a dedicated Business Development Call Center ("BDC"). Integrated with Optical Systems' sales information system, the BDC will help auto dealers convert more leads into showroom sales by promptly responding to customer inquiries…”



“Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shares continued Friday’s 11% climb, moving 2% to $79.70 Monday morning. Wynn Resorts, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership and operation of destination casino resorts...



“Wynn Resorts recently said it would increase its share buyback program by $500 million. In a statement, Wynn Resorts said the new buyback program would come on top of a previously announced $1.2 billion repurchase plan…”



