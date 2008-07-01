BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on ORRV, XTLB, SHFL, CWSI, HRB, GVHR, TCHC, ORCL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Today’s TraderNotes include: Oceanic Research & Recovery Inc. (Pink Sheets: ORRV), XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTLB), Shuffle Master Inc. (Nasdaq: SHFL), China Wind Systems Inc. (OTCBB: CWSI), H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB), Gevity HR Inc. (Nasdaq: GVHR), 21st Century Holding Company (Nasdaq: TCHC), Oracle Corp.(Nasdaq: ORCL)



“Oceanic Research & Recovery Inc. (ORRV) shares are maintaining their 4 cent price Tuesday mid-day. The marine salvage and exploration company recently announced it filed its current company information with Pinksheets.com, a leading provider of financial information for companies traded on the over-the-counter (OTC) securities market.



“Oceanic Research & Recovery is currently completing its new Web site, which will provide additional information to its shareholders as well as offer company updates and photographs of all developments at the "Kirby" and "Woman Key" sites in Key West, where the company's divers are currently working under the company's contract with the Rose/Wells group…”



“XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) shares fell 6% to $3.60 in Tuesday’s mid-day trading. XTL Biopharmaceuticals engages in the acquisition and development of therapeutics for the treatment of diabetic neuropathic pain and HCV…



“The company recently announced it has completed patient randomization into its phase 2b study of Bicifadine, a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), for the treatment of diabetic neuropathic pain...”



Investors can view all of the TraderNotes and investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stocknetworkonline.com/



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Oceanic Research & Recovery Inc. (Pink Sheets: ORRV). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

