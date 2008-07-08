BeaconEquity.com issues TraderNotes on REGRF, PASO, QMNM, UAUA, CBAK, SMOD, GNTA, YHOO

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Reg Technologies Inc. (OTCBB: REGRF), Patient Access Solutions Inc. (OTCBB: PASO), Quest Minerals & Mining Corp. (OTCBB: QMNM), UAL Corporation (Nasdaq: UAUA), China BAK Battery Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAK), SMART Modular Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SMOD), Genta Incorporated (OTCBB: GNTA), and Yahoo! Inc. (Nasdaq: YHOO).



“Reg Technologies Inc. (REGRF) shares closed yesterday at 38 cents, down nearly 5%; shares maintained their 38-cent share price in Tuesday’s mid-day trading. Reg Technologies and REGI U.S. Inc. are developing an improved axial vane type rotary engine for commercialization. The engine, known as the Rand Cam/RadMax rotary technology, is used in the revolutionary design of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors and pumps…



“Reg Technologies recently announced it is ready to license its Rand Cam/RadMax rotary technology to a worldwide market estimated to be worth $200 billion dollars. Designed to run more fuel efficiently, cleaner and quieter than rival piston engines gives the lightweight engine an overall economic advantage…”



“Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASO) shares slid nearly 15% in Tuesday’s mid-day trading, moving to 83 cents. Patient Access is a leading provider of healthcare/financial processing solutions for the healthcare, homecare and dental industries…



“Bruce Weitzberg, president and CEO of Patient Access, recently presented its shareholders with a corporate update. The report stated sales for the six-month period ended April 30, 2008, compared to the same period last year, increased by 80%…”



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Reg Technologies Inc. (OTCBB: REGRF). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

