BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on SNDK, QBIK, FWLT, YHOO, CMCSA, TZOO, HBAN, LBAS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: SanDisk Corporation (Nasdaq: SNDK), Cubic Energy Inc. (OTCBB: QBIK), Foster Wheeler Ltd. (Nasdaq: FWLT), Yahoo! Inc. (Nasdaq: YHOO), Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), Travelzoo Inc. (Nasdaq: TZOO), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) and Location Based Technologies Inc. (OTCBB: LBAS)



"SanDisk Corp. (SNDK) shares slipped 2% to $18.54 in Thursday’s mid-day trading. SanDisk designs, develops, manufactures and markets NAND-based flash storage card products that are used in various consumer electronics products…



“SanDisk will likely benefit from Samsung's allocation of 50M chips of 8Gb MLC to Apple in July and August. This could substantially reduce Samsung's inventory and reduce some of the price pressure on NAND and inventory overhang in the market…”



“Cubic Energy Inc. (QBIK) shares fell nearly 4% to $4.57 after noon on Thursday. Cubic Energy engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas principally in Texas and Louisiana…



“Cubic Energy recently announced the company has spud its fourth Haynesville Shale well in its northwest Louisiana acreage. The Estes 7 No. 1 will be vertically drilled to approximately 11,950 feet using a casing program with 7 5/8 for the intermediate string. After being vertically completed in the Haynesville Shale, the company will be able to drill horizontally in the site at a later date…”



Investors can view all of the TraderNotes and investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stocknetworkonline.com/

BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of ScanDisk Corp. Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

