BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on SPSN, CHCG, DTPI, AMKR, TQNT, MNTA, CBPC, ABAT

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Spansion Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSN), China 3C Group (OTCBB: CHCG), Diamond Management & Technology Consultants Inc. (Nasdaq: DTPI), Amkor Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), TriQuint Semiconductor Inc. (Nasdaq: TQNT), Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTA), China Biopharma Inc. (OTCBB: CBPC), Advanced Battery Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: ABAT).



“Spansion Inc. (SPSN) shares rose nearly 2% to $2.74 Monday afternoon. Spansion, a semiconductor device company, engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling flash memory solutions worldwide....



“Spansion recently disclosed plans for a new class of memory, called Spansion EcoRAM, designed to solve the growing energy consumption crisis in Internet data centers by replacing power-hungry DRAM in data center servers…



“When combined with Virident Systems Inc.'s new GreenGateway technology, Spansion EcoRAM can help slash energy consumption by up to 75% in Internet data center servers, and offer four times the memory capacity of traditional DRAM-only servers for the same energy consumption...”



“After dropping Monday morning, shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) slightly rebounded in afternoon trading, moving up nearly 1% to $8.57. Amkor operates as a subcontractor of semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. It provides packaging solutions, including leadframe and laminate packages using wire bond and flip chip formats…



“Recently, Amkor predicted a second-quarter revenue decline of 1% to 2% implying revenue between $692.5 million and $685.5 million for the first quarter, compared with a previous forecast for growth between 1% and 3% or $706.5 million to $720.5 million…”



