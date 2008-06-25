BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on TPCS, FSLR, CPTC, SATC, CPSL, GE, CWSI, YGE

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: TechPrecision Corp. (OTCBB: TPCS), First Solar Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), Composite Technology Corp. (OTCBB: CPTC), SatCon Technology Corp. (Nasdaq: SATC), China Precision Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSL), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), China Wind Systems Inc. (OTCBB: CWSI), Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE: YGE)



“TechPrecision Corp. (TPCS) shares up 2 percent to $3.06 in Wednesday morning trading, spurred by strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2008…



“The high-precision machined metal fabrications company posted a 64.5 percent increase fourth quarter net sales to $9.3 million, up from $5.6 million the same period last year. The company attributes the rise to favorable market conditions for capital goods, paired with its revamped business strategy to focus on high volume, long-term projects in the alternative energy, medical and nuclear industries…”



“First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares slipped to $284.63 Wednesday morning. First Solar designs, manufactures, and sells solar electric power modules using a proprietary thin film semiconductor technology…



“The company's solar modules employ a thin layer of cadmium telluride semiconductor material to convert sunlight into electricity. It sells its products to project developers, system integrators, and operators of renewable energy projects primarily in Europe...”



Investors can view all of the TraderNotes and investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com/



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.BeaconEquity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.BeaconEquity.com



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of TechPrecision Corp. (OTCBB: TPCS). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of three thousand seven hundred fifty dollars from Hanover Financial for enrollment of TPCS in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

