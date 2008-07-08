BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on UVSE, VRSN, CAVM, TSTR, MDVN, SSCC, UTSI, TRX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Universal Energy Corp. (OTCBB: UVSE), VeriSign Inc. (Nasdaq; VRSN), Cavium Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: CAVM), TerreStar Corp. (Nasdaq: TSTR), Medivation Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVN), Smurfit-Stone Container Corp. (Nasdaq; SSCC), UTStarcom Inc. (Nasdaq: UTSI), and Tronox Inc. (NYSE: TRX).



“Universal Energy Corp. (UVSE) shares continued yesterday’s 74% hike, climbing nearly 9% to 3 cents Tuesday morning. Universal Energy, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas leases in the United States and Canada…



“Universal Energy recently announced the Caviar pipeline was completed July 1, 2008. Work has continued over the past few days finalizing the component installation on the production barge…”



“VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) shares are slightly up in early Tuesday morning, trading at $33.28. VeriSign provides infrastructure services that enable and protect interactions of voice, video, and data networks worldwide…



“VeriSign recently said its board elected the company's founder and first chief executive, Jim Bidzos, as chief executive and president and named him executive chairman, all on an interim basis. Bidzos replaced William A. Roper who resigned from VeriSign and its board…”



