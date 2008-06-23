BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on WNEA, APWR, GE, AMSC, MMGW, WGOV, ZOLT, OC

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Wind Energy America Inc. (OTCBB: WNEA), A-Power Energy Generation Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: APWR), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), American Superconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: AMSC), Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc. (OTCBB: MMGW), Woodward Governor Company (Nasdaq: WGOV), Zoltek Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: ZOLT) and Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)



“Wind Energy America Inc. (WNEA) shares soared 26 percent by noon Monday, trading at $1.35. The company develops and operates wind energy projects in the Great Plains and the Midwest. The company utilizes the high-quality wind energy resources in these regions to continue their business strategy focused on building a diversified portfolio of wind farm assets, while generating cash flow that can be used to construct or acquire new capacity.



“Wind Energy owns interests in three wind farms: Shaokatan Hills LLC, Lakota Ridge LLC and CHI Energy. Wind Energy owns a developer's stake and a minimal interest producing negligible cash flow in these wind farms at present.”



“A-Power Energy Generation Systems Ltd. (APWR) shares fell 5 percent to $29.20 in Monday’s mid-day trading. A-Power Energy designs, constructs and tests distributed power generation systems to factories and users in the People's Republic of China. The company recently announced its first-quarter financials, posting significant increases in net income due to increased distribution agreements.



“Net income of A-Power Energy for the first three months of 2008 amounted to $2.9 million, an increase by $1.3 million or 79.1 percent compared to $1.6 million for the first three months of 2007. This increase was attributable primarily to the growth in revenue and operating income and an increased number of larger distributed power generation contracts.”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Wind Energy America Inc. (OTCBB: WNEA). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of one hundred fifty thousand Restricted Rule 144 shares directly from Boreal Energy Inc. for enrollment of WNEA in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

