BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on WNEA, BDAY, MRVC, MECA, BNVI, EGI, CKEC, SIRI

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Wind Energy America Inc. (OTCBB: WNEA), Celebrate Express Inc. (Nasdaq: BDAY), MRV Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: MRVC), Magna Entertainment Corp. (Nasdaq: MECA), Bionovo Inc. (Nasdaq: BNVI), Entree Gold Inc. (AMEX: EGI), Carmike Cinemas Inc. (Nasdaq: CKEC) and Sirius Satellite Radio Inc. (Nasdaq: SIRI)



“Wind Energy America Inc. (WNEA) shares continued last week's 9 percent climb, up slightly to $1.23 Monday morning. Wind Energy develops and operates wind energy projects in the Great Plains and the Midwest. It utilizes the high-quality wind energy resources in these regions to continue its business strategy focused on building a diversified portfolio of wind farm assets, while generating cash flow that can be used to construct or acquire new capacity…



“Wind Energy focuses on U.S. markets known for favorable wind conditions, increasing demand for renewable energy generation capacity, the political will to support wind energy development, and existing or expected attractive wind energy pricing. The company plans to diversify geographically so as to limit its exposure to risks associated with local weather conditions and regulations…”



“Celebrate Express Inc. (BDAY) shares soared nearly 66 percent to $3.81 Friday afternoon, slightly falling to $3.78 Monday morning. Celebrate Express provides celebration products for families with young children, utilizing the Internet and catalogs primarily in the United States…



“Recently, Celebrate Express received a purchase offer from Liberty Media Corp. for $31 million in cash, or $3.90 per share. Liberty Media said the company will be combined with its Buyseasons Inc. costume and party retailer, which it bought in 2006…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Wind Energy America Inc. (OTCBB: WNEA). Additionally the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of one hundred fifty thousand Restricted Rule 144 shares directly from Boreal Energy Inc. for enrollment of WNEA in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

