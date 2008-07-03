BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on WWAT, UCBH, PMTI, XMSR, IDEV, F, BUSE, HYGS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2008 -- WorldWater & Solar Technologies Corp. (OTCBB: WWAT), UCBH Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UCBH), Palomar Medical Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTI), XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: XMSR), Blockbuster Inc. (NYSE: BBI), Indevus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: IDEV), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE)



“WorldWater & Solar Technologies Corp. (WWAT) shares fell 6% to 63 cents around noon Wednesday. WorldWater & Solar operates as a solar engineering and project management company in the United States and internationally…



“WorldWater & Solar recently announced its new ENTECH manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, remains on track to open in July. The 70,000 square foot center has a planned capacity for 200 Megawatts of production…”



“UCBH Holdings Inc. (UCBH) shares climbed nearly 17% to $2.75 in Wednesday’s mid-day trading. UCBH Holdings operates as the bank holding company for United Commercial Bank, which provides personal and commercial banking services to small-and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals and other individuals…



“UCBH Holdings recently announced it has closed its offering of 135,000 shares, or $135 million in aggregate liquidation preference, of 8.50% non-cumulative perpetual convertible Series B preferred stock...”



