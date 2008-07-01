BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on XSNX, ASTM, IMB, ACUS, PWAV, OPWV, OPTV, LUNA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: XsunX Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX), Aastrom Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq; ASTM), IndyMac Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: IMB), Acusphere Inc. (Nasdaq: ACUS), Powerwave Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PWAV), Openwave Systems Inc. (Nasdaq; OPWV), OpenTV Corp. (Nasdaq: OPTV), Luna Innovations Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNA)



“XsunX Inc. (XSNX) shares climbed nearly 4% to 40 cents in early Tuesday trading. XsunX, a thin-film photovoltaic (TFPV) company, focuses on developing thin film photovoltaic (TFPV) amorphous silicon solar cell manufacturing processes to produce TFPV solar modules…



“XsunX recently announced the manufacturing facility in Portland, Oregon, is ready for inspection. Demolition by the current tenants is ahead of schedule by three weeks and a walk through is scheduled for the week of July 7th. It will by available for possession by XsunX at least two weeks ahead of schedule…”



“Aastrom Biosciences Inc. (ASTM) shares slipped nearly 3% to 37 cents just after the opening bell. Aastrom operates as a regenerative medicine company, focusing on the clinical development of autologous cell products for the repair or regeneration of multiple human tissues, based on its proprietary Tissue Repair Cell (TRC) technology…



“Aastrom recently announced that on June 18, 2008, it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) informing the company that it had not regained compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 4310(c)(4) related to the minimum closing bid price of the company's common shares by June 17, 2008, pursuant to Nasdaq's previous deficiency letter of December 20, 2007...”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of XsunX Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Research and its affiliates are compensated fifteen thousand dollars per month directly from the company for enrollment of XSNX in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

