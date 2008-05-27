BeaconEquity.com Issues TradeTrends Alert on Skyworks Solutions (SKWS) and Summary of Recent Picks

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of a summary of its previous picks for BEXP, MXC, and a new TradeTrends Alert for SWKS



Today's TradeTrends include: Brigham Exploration (Nasdaq: BEXP), Mexico Energy (AMEX: MXC) and Skyworks Solutions (Nasdaq: SWKS)



"On May 19th, Beacon highlighted Brigham Exploration (Nasdaq: BEXP) at $11.81 as our focus stock. Within two trading days, the stock exceeded our near-term price target of $14.00 by reaching an intraday high of $14.30 - a 21% gain! This follows another huge pick we announced over a month ago, which was Mexico Energy (Amex: MXC) at $4.60. The momentum this stock has displayed is nothing short of spectacular, making it the highest gaining stock we have featured. In five weeks the stock has shot up in excess of 1000% making many TradeTrend subscribers breath-taking profits. While we expect a period of consolidation, we could, in fact, see even higher prices in the months to come as momentum players continue to react to this stock.



Our latest pick is Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) Current Price $9.30



Profile: Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, this 45 year-old company designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed signal semiconductors enabling wireless connectivity worldwide. It offers mobile platform solutions, including power amplifiers, front-end modules, and integrated radio frequency solutions for cellular handsets."



"In addition to supporting to supporting Apple's (Nasdaq: AAPL) iPhone and Research in Motion's (Nasdaq: RIMM) Blackberry, the company recently announced that it is supporting more than 10 new Samsung 3G handset models, including the first European Mobile TV slider phone."



Other stocks making news today include: Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE: SPF), Quantum Fuel Systems (Nasdaq: QTWW), Research in Motion (Nasdaq: RIMM), Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO), Lucas Energy Inc. (AMEX: LEI), Chemtura Corp. (NYSE: CEM) and Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL).



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry's largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://BeaconEquity.com/m



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research ("Beacon") certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

