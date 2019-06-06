Beacyn Asset Tracking Mobile App

Northridge, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2019 --The new app provides all-in-one asset management and tracking solution.



The new BEACYN app promises to give businesses the ability to create custom asset management and tracking systems for all their assets. But the app goes a step further. It enables two-way communication, as well.



Beacyn, developed by Topcone, Inc., is designed to be robust, flexible, and highly customizable, with an easy setup that does not require specialized hardware or RFID tracking technology.



Beacyn surpasses typical scanning apps that provide data to the user in the form of web links by utilizing QR and text codes. These enable the user to give info and be able to communicate with the person who has created the code.



This makes the app incredibly versatile than tracking inventory on shelves and in warehouses. Examples of Beacyn's abilities include employee time and attendance tracking, electronics device management, and tracking, and consignments and hand delivery parcels.



Beacyn has several critical advantages over other asset trackers. Its quick setup takes just minutes, no hardware is required, and built-in geolocation and geofencing allows control of assets. The system delivers instant updates, automatic alerts, reports, and analytics.



The subscription-based service also has a free app, available for both iOS and Android platforms.



Product website: https://www.beacyn.co/



About Topcone, Inc.

Topcone has been providing custom software development services to clients since 2005. The company's expertise is in the development of databases, web applications, software solutions, portals, and mobile apps based on client-specific requirements. They have enabled customers to harness the power of technology to increase their productivity, enhance their bottom line, and take their business to the next level.



Corporate website: https://www.topcone.com



