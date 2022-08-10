Bear Market-Proofed NFT: Asian Media Giant POPS Worldwide Launches DinoPOPS

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2022 --Asian media giant POPS Worldwide's first entry to the metaverse–DinoPOPS NFT Collection–launches very soon. Owners and holders of DinoPOPS NFTs will get revenue shares from YouTube streams of the animation "My Brother is a T-Rex", a wildly popular web comic-turned-animation series from POPS Worldwide.



POPS is taking NFTs to the next level by keeping their utilities and passive income tied exclusively to real media metrics, decoupling the passive income generation of the NFTs from the crypto and NFT markets. This means DinoPOPS owners and holders continue to enjoy the same fantastic yield and rewards throughout market cycles and regardless of downturns.



"We're committed in our efforts to bring win-win utilities such as long-term revenue-sharing opportunities that are impervious to NFT and crypto bear markets. Web3 is all about decentralisation, individuals, and true personal ownership. As an audience-first company, we're inviting DinoPOPS holders and collectors to be the owners of the IP, not just buyers," said Ms. Esther Nguyen, the Founder and CEO of POPS Worldwide. "This NFT launch plays a key role in POPS' strategy to build a massive and dynamic digital ecosystem. We are excited to bring one of our biggest IPs and brands to life through algorithmically generated digital collectibles. This is just the beginning as we pave the way for our brands, characters, and artists to enter the next stage of Web3 and metaverse."



DinoPOPS NFT holders will have access to multiple members-only perks, including exclusive access to future metaverse activities and NFT launches. Holders of 49 rare items from the collection will be featured in special comic chapters. All DinoPOPS NFT holders will also get revenue share from YouTube streams of My Brother is a T-Rex Movingtoon. The amount of revenue share will correspond to NFT tiers and be bounded by pool. Full details will be announced on DinoPOPS' community channels.



About POPS Worldwide

POPS Worldwide is Southeast Asia's leading digital entertainment powerhouse with over 15 years track record of innovation, 270 billion lifetime views and over 570 million fans to-date. It is a digital-first, consumer-obsessed and data-driven enterprise. POPS curates and offers a diverse library of digital-first content including music, entertainment and edutainment for different age groups and demographics, with a primary focus on children, Gen Z and Millennials across Southeast Asia.



Visit https://pops.io/dinopops to explore more about DinoPOPS NFT collection.



Official Communities



Website: https://pops.io/dinopops

Discord: https://discord.gg/uP3EVW5CT6

Telegram: https://t.me/dinopops

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dinopopsio

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DinoPOPS/