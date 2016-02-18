Bear Paw Creek Launches New Products to Delight, Unite and Soothe Music Lovers of All Ages

Miller, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --Delighting children, teens and adults with something as simple as teamwork, Bear Paw Creek announces the launch of three new products. Valentine-inspired, the creative movement props for creative movement encourage what can only be described as corporate fun. The company's circle time props are used to enhance group cooperation. The newest addition in their stretchy bands line up is a crowd-pleaser in pinks and reds while their new balloon ball has a more masculine heart-centered flair. Lovingly made in America, Bear Paw Creek endeavors to make a difference with US manufacturing, materials and family-inspired know-how.



The family-owned company was founded in 2000 to create products that build self-esteem and classroom bonding. To that end the dance products are used by music therapists, activity directors, early childhood, youth, and music educators, teachers, and parents to facilitate body awareness and enhance emotional wellness. They also build gross motor skills and enrich attentive listening.



Unique in the industry is Bear Paw Creek's connect a stretchy band system. Via the system, stretchy bands can be linked together to create a large circle that everyone involved can grab hold of. This combined effort causes a genuine collective experience that's priceless for social skill development. Integral for small preschool age children, the movement tools can also be used for adults. Offering experiences not soon forgotten, the stretchy bands are excellent for social event ice breakers as well as youth groups and all age classroom attendees. Other fully-customizable products include organizational bags for practitioners as well as fun jingle wristlets, scarves, bean bags and hoop streamers.



About Bear Paw Creek

Bear Paw Creek was founded in 2000 by Janet and Christopher Stevens Stephens to provide the marketplace with creative movement props for music therapists. They have continued to broaden their market to reach activity directors, early childhood, youth, and music educators, teachers, and parents. The company is a member of American Made Matters and sells globally via partners in Canada and Singapore.



