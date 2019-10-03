Beard Marine Adds Marine Hot Water Heater to Product Portfolio in Marathon and Port St. Lucie, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --For those looking for the right water heater for boat or any other water-based vehicle, marine water heaters are the best choice. Powered by the electrical system or propane, marine water heaters are used in the boating industry for hot water to accomplish hot water needs, in terms of the shower, washing-up, and other personal hygiene applications.



Beard Marine is a premier resource for marine hot water heater in Marathon and Port St. Lucie, Florida. The purpose of these heaters is to deliver an instant and substantial volume of hot water with the help of propane gas, electricity, or wasted heat energy of the engine.



Founded in 1981, Beard Marine has been offering a wide range of marine products including air conditioning, water maker, and refrigeration sales in the Southeastern United States. Ever since their inception, Beard Marine has been serving their clients and customers, equipping them with quality marine hot water heaters along with other products to keep the boat cool and comfortable.



Small and lightweight, these heaters can be installed in the engine room and other restricted spaces. Made of highly sturdy materials, these products are resilient to harsh weather and humid environments. Beard Marine Group brings in a wide variety of marine water heaters which can last in any challenging marine environment.



Known for their built-quality, these heaters are also well designed to provide clients and customers with a 5- year limited warranty period too. Offering a wide range of benefits and features, these water heaters make for a great choice. Equipped with the latest technology, these water heaters are advanced enough to suit all the marine-based vehicles.



Pricing is a significant factor. Beard Marine offers excellent prices, eliminating the need for individuals to overpay for a heating system that isn't the best choice for their vessel's needs.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the largest marine air conditioning, water maker, and refrigeration sales and service company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida as well as Savannah, Georgia.