Beard Marine Brings in Marine Air Conditioning in Jupiter and Key West, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --The technology of marine air conditioning has gone through a revolutionary change resulting in the creation of some excellent quality air conditioners that ensure the highest performance at the affordable price.



Self-contained marine air conditioners are highly used in most of the boats and other marine vehicles as they offer endless advantages over the others. These air conditioners can be installed in boats, yachts, mega yachts, sailboats, powerboats, houseboats, cabin cruisers, finishing boats, catamarans, dive boats, ships, vessels, workboats, gullets, and center consoles.



Beard Marine is an well known establishment offering marine AC in Jupiter and Key West, Florida for boats with one to three cabins. Self-contained units are very compact, easy to retrofit, efficient, and whisper-quiet.



One of the most significant advantages of these air conditioning units is that they are easy to install, and the initial cost remains low. Maintenance is also another factor that places the unit above the rest. Equipped with multiple features, these units make it quite easy to monitor the air conditioner and identify how healthy it is operating. The installation angle makes it easy to read it horizontally and vertically.



These units also have a sound cover around the compressor compartment that comes as a standard accessory with the air marine air conditioning units, and this reduces the noise level to the extent of 60%.



The air conditioning units Beard Marine offers come with a unique design that makes it easy to rotate the blower 360 degrees in any position within seconds. The blower wheel and scroll cage are typically designed to produce high static output with a low level of noise.



Made of lightweight materials, marine boat air conditioning units do not add much weight to the boat. The materials used in these units are resistant to corrosion and rust and last for decades. Apart from this, these kinds of air conditioning units ensure less fuel consumption, and maintenance cost remains quite affordable.



For more information on marine hot water heater in Marathon and Port St. Lucie, Florida, visit http://www.beardmarine.com/?q=water-makers/browse/all/all.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the largest marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida as well as Savannah, Georgia.