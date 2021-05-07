Beard Marine Group Offers Boat Water Maker in Fort Lauderdale and Marathon, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2021 --Beard Marine Group was established in the year of 1981. Over the decades, they have emerged as the most extensive marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service company in the Southeastern United States. They especially are renowned for providing advanced marine air systems in Pompano Beach and Stuart, Florida. The fleet of Beard Marine Group comprises several fully-stocked service vehicles that are always ready to provide 24-hour dockside service.



Beard Marine Group has four offices across Florida and Georgia. It can equip people of the region with the needed AC, watermaker, and refrigeration supplies anytime to help keep their boat cool and comfortable. Through them, one can seek the best solutions for a boat water maker in Fort Lauderdale and Marathon, Florida. Beard Marine Group staff members are experienced in designing and engineering custom air conditioning, refrigeration, and freezer systems. They even provide a host of additional services like refrigeration heat loss analysis, insurance surveying, and technical assistance for discerning marine equipment.



Beard Marine Group specializes in chilled water upgrades and refits, Sea Recovery Reverse Osmosis watermakers, and custom and special application refrigeration systems. They even provide mobile repair solutions on all major brands of chilled water and direct expansion air conditioning, and even refrigeration and reverse osmosis watermakers. Beard Marine Group is an insured and licensed firm with a good relationship with the Marine Industries Association and the American Boat and Yacht Council. All the technicians working at Beard Marine Group are EPA certified in refrigerant recovery. Their service vans are equipped with the latest recovery equipment for older and newer green refrigerants.



To contact Beard Marine Group, people have to give them a call at (800) 543-6232 or (954) 463-2288.



About Beard Marine Group

