Beard Marine Group Offers Premium Quality Boat Air Conditioner in Deerfield Beach and Jupiter, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2020 --Beard Marine Group is the most extensive marine air conditioning and refrigeration sales and service company in the Southeastern United States. They are famous for offering chilled water systems in Riveria Beach and Port St. Lucie, Florida. Beard Marine Group was established in 1981 and has provided marine air conditioning solutions to the local communities for more than two decades. This company has offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach in Florida and Savannah, Georgia.



The fleet of Beard Marine Group always features fully-stocked service vehicles that are ready to provide their clients with 24-hour dockside service, anytime and anywhere. This company's professionals aim to equip their clients with adequate a/c, watermaker, and refrigeration supplies that they would need to keep their boat cool and comfortable. One can purchase a boat air conditioner in Deerfield Beach and Jupiter, Florida that is ideal for their watercraft and provides them with the best value for money.



Beard Marine Group is known to specialize in Sea Recovery reverse osmosis watermakers, chilled water upgrades, refits, and custom and unique application refrigeration systems. This company even offers mobile repair services on all major brands of chilled water air conditioning and refrigeration. The staff members of Beard Marine Group are experienced and competent in both the designing and engineering of custom air conditioning, refrigeration, and freezer systems. They even offer certain additional services like insurance surveying and refrigeration heat loss analysis.



Beard Marine Group is a member of the Marine Industries Association and the American Boat and Yacht Council and both licensed and insured business. All their technicians are EPA certified in refrigerant recovery.



Beard Marine Group can be reached at (800) 543-6232 or (954) 463-2288.



About Beard Marine Group

Beard Marine Group is a licensed and insured company that offers solutions related to marine air conditioning and refrigeration across Florida.