Beard Marine Handles Sales and Supply of Marine Refrigeration in Hollywood and Aventura, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --Not many companies pass the mark of reputation and professionalism when it comes to refrigeration sales and support. Beard Marine is a company that delivers quality result whenever they are hired for servicing or repairing marine refrigeration in Hollywood and Aventura, Florida.



Over the years, the company has grown from strength to strength. The management team has over 160 combined years of experience in the marine industry, ensuring superior support and expertise for their valuable customers.



The professionals at Beard Marine are equally experienced and dedicated to the highest quality of customer satisfaction. Licensed and insured, they can repair all significant brands of air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration systems.



With years of experience in the industry, the company has successfully fortified its position in the commercial, industrial, and domestic marketplace. Coupled with years of industry knowledge, strong focus on customer service, and its dedicated understanding of their client's needs and expectations, the company has been able to serve its clients with impeccable precision.



Beard Marine is also committed to providing its customers with a quick response time to all service calls. All technicians are equipped with fully stocked service vehicles, ensuring that their clients get immediate access to technical support around the clock.



They will render the services in the best possible manner regardless of location. They are committed to meeting the needs and expectations of their customers, employees, and suppliers, and they strive to play a vital role in the development of a broader community.



Their extensive experience reflects their knowledge, and their proven capability and ability to achieve this objective. The overriding goal of the company is to provide the best possible standards of customer service, and its focus is on meeting customer expectations.



For more information on marine air conditioning in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, visit http://beardmarine.com/?q=air-conditioning/browse/all/all.



About Beard Marine

Beard Marine specializes in chilled water upgrades and refits, custom and special application refrigeration systems, as well as Sea Recovery reverse osmosis watermakers. Beard Marine offers mobile repair services on all major brands of chilled water and direct expansion air conditioning, refrigeration and reverse osmosis watermakers.