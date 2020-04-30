Beard Marine Offers Boat Air Conditioner in Miami and Stuart, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2020 --One of the most trusted names when it comes to installing air conditioning systems in Beard Marine. As one of the leading names in the industry, Beard Marine offers mobile repair services on all major brands of chilled water and direct expansion air conditioning, refrigeration, and reverse osmosis watermakers.



The professionals are experienced in the design and engineering of custom air conditioning, refrigeration, freezer systems, and boat air conditioner in Miami and Stuart, Florida. Additional services include providing chilled water specifications and refrigeration heat loss analysis, insurance surveying, and providing technical assistance.



Licensed and insured, Beard Marine maintains a strong rapport with Marine Industries Association and the American Boat and Yacht Council. The technicians associated with Beard Marine are all EPA certified in refrigerant recovery. They bring their combined experience and expertise for older and newer green refrigerants. Being factory trained, they can repair all significant brands of air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration systems.



As an authorized repair facility, Beard Marine serves the community in and around Florida. Their commitment to customer service is the utmost priority. They continuously strive to maintain their reputation for high-quality service by investing time and resources in advanced training for their entire staff. Their computerized operations enable Beard Marine to continue to offer its customers the same level of prompt, efficient, and courteous service.



One of the most significant benefits of having a boat air conditioner is that it helps ward off the emergence of mold. One can stay cool even in the hottest season. It helps make the vessel remain chilly even when it pours. Similarly, in the coldest season, it doubles up as a heater.



The mobile units can be moved from boat to boat or used at home or in a recreational vehicle. They are indispensable on upscale yachts and charter vessels.



For more information on marine refrigeration in Key West and Miami, Florida, visit http://www.beardmarine.com/?q=refrigeration/browse/all/all



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the largest marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida as well as Savannah, Georgia.