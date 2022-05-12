Beard Marine Offers Boat Air Conditioner in Stuart and Miami, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2022 --Owning a boat is a significant investment for those living in Stuart and Miami, Florida. There's nothing like experiencing the scenic beauty of the ocean, and this can be possible only by owning a boat.



Considering the Florida heat, pulling out into the sea without a sufficient cooling unit can be risky. In other words, installing an air conditioner on the boat or yacht is necessary. Investing in a boat air conditioner in Stuart and Miami, Florida comes with a share of benefits.



The most overriding reason boat owners invest in a boat air conditioner is its functionality. Florida is known for its hot temperature. The temperature might reach up to real high degrees in the ocean in the summer. Getting exposed to direct sunlight can make the trip uncomfortable. Having an air conditioner installed in the boat will protect boatmen from the terrible heat, making the ride enjoyable and comfortable.



Beard Marine is a leading company offering marine air conditioning and self-contained AC units. Their product portfolio includes a range of units, such as D/X Self-Contained Units, D/X Split-Gas Systems, Chilled Water Systems, Cabin Controls, Chilled Water Controls, and more.



An installation of a boat air conditioner increases the boat's value, making the yacht or small fishing boat more comfortable and enjoyable. Besides, it turns out to be a great piece of real estate for potential buyers.



For boat owners who are thinking of selling the boat or considering it a potential option in the future, having a boat air conditioner installed is the best way to preserve the value of the investment.



Boat air conditioners make use of available resources to cool the interior air of the boat and provide comfort, thanks to options for entirely self-contained and portable systems. Certain units come equipped with water cooling, whereas others feature radiators. Irrespective of what system is installed, boat AC will not use excessive energy detrimental to the environment.



For more information on marine air conditioning in Stuart and Jupiter, Florida, visit http://beardmarine.com/.



Call Fort Lauderdale, FL - (954) 463.2288 Palm Beach, FL - (561) 881.9598 Savannah, GA - (912) 356.5222.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are the most extensive marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service Company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.