Beard Marine Offers Quality Marine Air Conditioning in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --With the sun beating down and the temperature hitting 104 Fahrenheit, it is just impossible to stay indoors and perform daily chores without having the air conditioning system turned on. Now, purchasing an air conditioning unit is a significant decision that represents a considerable investment.



A quality air conditioning system not only adds a level of comfort to one's home, but it also adds value. To ensure that the right system is installed in the house, one should find the right company that deals with marine air conditioning in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida daily.



Beard Marine is a company that takes pride for their air conditioning and refrigeration sales and services in the Southeastern United States. They have their offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. However, they are also working in Savannah, Georgia.



Ever since its inception in 1981, the company has been doing an incredible job by providing 24-hour dockside service. Filled with an abundant inventory, the company is ready to equip the clients with all the a/c, watermaker, and refrigeration supplies.



The technicians are all factory trained and certified, and they can handle any type of Marine air conditioning in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moreover, they can repair all major brands of air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration systems. All service vans are equipped with the latest recovery equipment for older and newer green refrigerants.



Their commitment to the customers and integrity and excellence to their work ethics have made them an automatic choice. As a well-known firm, they strive to maintain their reputation for high-quality service by investing time and resources in advanced training for their entire staff.



For more information on marine refrigeration in Hollywood and Aventura, Florida, visit http://beardmarine.com/?q=refrigeration/browse/all/all.



About Beard Marine

Beard Marine specializes in chilled water upgrades and refits, custom and special application refrigeration systems, as well as Sea Recovery reverse osmosis water-makers. Beard Marine offers mobile repair services on all major brands of chilled water and direct expansion air conditioning, refrigeration and reverse osmosis watermakers.