Beard Marine Offers Robust Chilled Water Systems in Key West and Marathon, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Large commercial building that requires a substantial amount of cooling often uses chilled water systems because they are cost-effective. The concern about hazard can be reduced by not having refrigerant piped all over the building.



These systems deliver optimum performance by pumping cold water throughout the building. Cold air is then circulated to the occupied spaces by terminal devices located within the building or by using coils located in air handling units.



These terminal devices or cooling coils are equipped with automatic valves to provide air temperature control. The cooling tower in the large commercial building helps transfer the heat absorbed by the water to the outside air.



These terminal devices or cooling coils are equipped with automatic valves to provide air temperature control. The cooling tower in the large commercial building helps transfer the heat absorbed by the water to the outside air.



The advanced chilled water systems in Key West and Marathon, Florida include both supply and return piping in a closed circuit, which means they are sealed from the atmosphere and do not need extensive chemical treatment to control contamination and corrosion.



Cooled by the chiller, the water is supplied to cooling coils or heat exchangers where it cools the air by absorbing energy. Once warmed, the water goes back to the chiller to resume the process all over again. As the water cools in the chiller, the absorbed energy is released through a refrigeration cycle to the water circulating in the condenser system and then transferred to the exterior of the home.



The chiller removes heat from the water. It acts as a refrigerant to remove heat from the building. The water is circulated through a chilled water loop. The systems include other HVAC equipment designed to exchange heat such as computer room air conditioners. The chilled water absorbs the heat from the building.



