Beard Marine Offers Self Contained AC Unit in Marathon and Delray Beach, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2023 --A self-contained AC unit is an excellent option for anyone looking to cool off in the summer heat of Marathon and Delray Beach, Florida. This AC unit is compact, efficient, and easy to install. Usually, they are installed on rooftops and can be used to cool both residential and commercial buildings. One can benefit from installing a self-contained AC unit in Marathon and Delray Beach, Florida in several ways.



Beard Marine is a reliable resource for high-quality self-contained air conditioners for residential and commercial customers. Their top-of-the-line models are designed to provide energy-efficient cooling, helping reduce utility bills for homeowners and business owners. One can also benefit from the fact that self-contained AC units are simple to install and require minimal maintenance.



The company has earned an exceptional reputation among its customers for its commitment to offering superior products at competitive prices and outstanding customer service. The range of products includes the Vector Turbo Self-Contained Series, Cuddy DC, Vector Compact Series, and Dash Air Low Profile Unit.



Depending on their specific needs, customers can select the ideal self-contained AC unit for their RV or boat from this comprehensive range. At Beard Marine, customers can always be assured of finding a quality product to match their specific requirements and budget.



Their long-standing management team has many years of experience in the marine and RV industries, allowing them to assess and understand customer needs accurately. They ensure that they are up to date on the latest industry trends and technologies to provide customers with the best products available.



As a leading supplier of marine and RV products, Beard Marine is dedicated to providing their customers with superior quality service. Their products are carefully selected to meet the highest quality, reliability, and performance standards. One can be sure that their products are up-to-date and offer the latest technology in the industry.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the most extensive marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service Company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.