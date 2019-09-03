Beard Marine Offers the Best-in-Class Boat Ice Maker in Key West and Marathon, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Since its inception in 1991, Beard Marine has been handling a wide variety of HVAC makes and models including the most extensive marine air conditioning, water heaters, boat ice maker in Key West and Marathon, Florida.



Designed with corrosion and UV resistant components, these boat ice makers are capable of providing longevity in harsh environments. Beyond that, these products are ideal for recreational vehicles or boats and can be utilized both above and below deck.



Offering several safety features, these products available at Beard Marine is a reliable choice. There's nothing better than an icy cold beverage during the heat of the day when one's out on the boat. But it is impossible to have too much ice on board. Beard Marine offers a selection of quality marine ice makers from trustworthy brands.



From a built-in boat ice maker to a stand-alone ice maker, Beard Marine is filled with abundant inventory, equipping customers with reliable refrigeration supplies needed to keep the boat cool and comfortable.



Being genuinely portable and compact, it won't take up an excessive amount of space to have them placed on the boat. They are quite ideal for parties, family gatherings, and boat trips. Primarily, they are intended for use on leisure vessels.



Beard Marine brings in a line of advanced applications that help to make ice aboard an excellent experience. The goal is to help keep the catch fresh and in good condition while supporting the fishing industry and contributing to sustainable shipping.



The products are highly preferred for improved controls and more efficient operation. It has also got a cabinet and door built to last in harsh marine environments. The built-in door prop keeps the air dry when power is off.



For more information on chilled water systems in Key West and Marathon, Florida, visit http://www.beardmarine.com/?q=water-makers/browse/all/all.



About The Beard Marine Group

The Beard Marine Group is renowned to be the largest marine ice maker, air-conditioning and refrigeration in the Southeastern United States.