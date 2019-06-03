Beard Marine Offers Unique Marine Hot Water Heaters in Aventura and West Palm Beach, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2019 --The boating industry has benefited mainly from Marine water heaters for space and hot water heating. The goal of the system is to help maintain shower washing-up and personal hygiene.



Beard Marine provides an excellent selection of marine hot water heaters at great discounts - lower than one's likely to find anywhere. The vast lineup of water heaters includes numerous models, each available with or without heat exchangers.



The marine hot water heaters in Aventura and West Palm Beach, Florida are typically designed small and lightweight, installed mainly in the engine room and restricted areas. Constructed with high-quality materials, they can work in the harsh and very humid environment - subjected to fresh and salt aggressive water conditions.



Usually, most of the systems come with a corrosion resistant casing like stainless steel or aluminum and stainless steel or metal storage tanks. The most available tank sizes for most marine water heaters are in the range from 6 gallons, as the most common size, up to 20 gallons.



Specially designed for the marine environment, these hot water heaters entirely depend on the engine's performance, with no electricity required. With the closed combustion, they are reliable units that can be mounted almost anywhere inside the boat.



With years of experience in the industry, Beard Marine has been at the cutting edge when it comes to the development of fuel-operated heating technology. The range of heaters that they supply use advanced design and technology.



Due to the rising price of the most of the heater systems, Beard Marine has proved to be the best choice which not only helps in proper maintenance of human health but also aids in saving a considerable amount of money spent on electricity bills. Due to all these reasons, more and more people opt for these products.



For more information on chilled water systems in Hollywood and Miami, Florida, visit http://beardmarine.com/?q=water-makers/browse/all/all.



About Beard Marine

Beard Marine specializes in chilled water upgrades and refits, custom and special application refrigeration systems, as well as Sea Recovery reverse osmosis water-makers. Beard Marine offers mobile repair services on all major brands of chilled water and direct expansion air conditioning, refrigeration and reverse osmosis water makers.