Beard Marine Specializes in Marine A/C in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2022 --Due to increasing global warming, the demand for marine A/C units is increasing daily. It seems almost impossible to think that people can survive the scorching heat of summer without cooling units. This has led to an increase in the sale of marine A/C units for boats.



Beard Marine is a leading marine A/C unit company known for manufacturing only the best marine A/C in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida. With over 40 years of experience, the company strongly understands marine cooling units.



With offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, Beard Marine provides a wide range of A/C units that are designed to be placed on boats of all kinds and sizes. Loaded with abundant features and designs, all marine air conditioning units are designed to be as efficient and long-lasting as possible.



The professionals associated with Beard Marine pride themselves on their ability to provide customers with various high-quality marine air conditioning units, allowing them to find the perfect unit for their needs. The company also offers many additional quality services to its valued customers.



Licensed and insured, Beard Marine maintains a complete line of marine air conditioning units. Their long-standing memberships with the Marine Industries Association and the American Boat and Yacht Council enable them to carry a huge inventory of the best air conditioning units available in the world. All of their technicians are EPA-certified technicians who can repair and replace air conditioning systems. They are all equipped and updated with the latest tools and equipment to service all marine air conditioning systems, including diesel generator sets (D.E.C.).



Customers can count on them for quality repair and installation services for all boats and yachts. By implementing their service and responsibility mission, they can deliver value in every solution they create. Their factory-trained crew promises every one of their customers that they will achieve the optimum use of their time and effort while on board.



For more information on marine refrigeration in Deerfield Beach, and Miami, Florida, visit http://beardmarine.com/?q=refrigeration/browse/all/all.



Call their Fort Lauderdale office at (954) 463.2288.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the most extensive marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service Company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.