Beard Marine Specializes in Marine Air Conditioning in Key West and Pompano Beach, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2020 --With increasing global warming, the summers tend to be unbearably hot. It seems to be almost impossible for people to perform their chores during such hot, humid conditions. This has led to the emergence of marine air conditioning in Key West and Pompano Beach, Florida.



Beard Marine is a reliable and trusted source for marine air conditioner units that people can consider for their yachts or boats. With over 40 years of experience, the company has been serving the community in the Southeastern United States.



With offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, Beard Marine provides 24-hour dockside service. Loaded with abundant inventory, they can equip their clients with the air conditioner units, watermaker, and refrigeration supplies needed to keep the boat cool and comfortable.



The professionals associated with the company bring their years of experience in handling the design and engineering of custom air conditioning, refrigeration, and freezer systems. The company also provides many additional services not found at other establishments, ranging from providing chilled water and refrigeration heat loss analysis to insurance surveying and providing technical assistance.



Licensed and insured, Beard Marine maintains long-standing membership with Marine Industries Association and the American Boat and Yacht Council. All of their technicians are EPA certified in refrigerant recovery. Staying updated latest technologies and tools enables them to deliver the best. Their factory trained technicians can repair all significant brands of air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration systems.



Customer satisfaction is their biggest priority. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for high-quality service. By investing time and resources in advanced training for their entire staff, they have taken their service to a whole new height. Their computerized operation enables them to continue to offer their customers the same level of prompt, efficient service.



For more information on marine refrigeration in Key West and Miami, Florida, visit http://www.beardmarine.com/?q=refrigeration/browse/all/all.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the most extensive marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service Company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.