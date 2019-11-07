Beard Marine Specializes in Marine Water Heaters in Delray Beach and Marathon, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2019 --Marine water heaters are mainly designed and developed for use in demanding marine and offshore environments. Each system is built using only the highest grade materials, components, and technology to ensure superior product performance and longevity. The modern marine water heaters at Beard Marine are developed for hazardous environments that are prone to shock and vibration, temperature fluctuation, as well as direct and indirect facilities and are built to meet all of the current standards.



Over the years, Beard Marine has acquired a reputation for dependability, long-life, and trouble-free service design. The modern marine water heaters in Delray Beach and Marathon, Florida, that they supply are exceptionally built to add more value to every installation.



The purpose of having a water heater installed in the boat is to keep up with the hot water supply. Luckily, most of the boat water systems come up with a water heater. However, marine water heaters are a bit different from the typical residential heaters. Since the marine environment is quite corrosive, the systems feeding the heater are also different.



The need for space and hot water supply in the boating industry for different purposes has significantly popularized the marine water heaters, which are nothing but the electrical or propane-powered heating appliances. These units provide an instant and sufficient amount of hot water using electricity, propane gas, or the engine's wasted heat energy, resulting in significant benefits for the users.



Small and lightweight, these heaters are typically installed in the engine room and restricted areas. Since they are built using high-quality materials, they can last in the harsh and very humid environment - subjected to fresh and salt aggressive water conditions.



Beard Machine offers a wide variety of marine water heaters in Delray Beach and Marathon, Florida, that are designed to meet the needs of hot water supply in the sea. The heating elements are designed to provide hot water quickly and withstand accidental operation when the tank is empty, usually fatal for copper heating elements.



