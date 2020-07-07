Beardgrub Beard Oil Stimulus Package Ships Free So Guys Can Stay Groomed During Trying Times

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --Beardgrub, an online male grooming and beard care website designed to provide men everywhere with access to the manly products they require, this week announced amid the coronavirus shutdown, they are doing their part to help people everywhere.



Creating a stimulus package for guys since more men than ever before are growing out their beards, Beardgrub is committed to shipping out free samples of beard oil to help guys groom and master their own beards today.



"When money gets tight, one of the first things to go is self-care products," said Rafael Streets, Founder and Owner of Beardgrub. "That's why we're doing our part to ensure men everywhere can still take care of their beards today. How we feel about our health and our appearance has a direct impact on our mindsets. We want to help."



Beardgrub functions as a one-stop-beard-shop, with product selections like premium beard wash, premium beard balm, wooden brush and comb set, premium beard oils, and additional gift sets. The platform comes with a monthly subscription so men can receive their product shipments to stay on top of their grooming and presentation.



"As we like to say, we help men clean, style, and nourish their beards, something so sacred to the history of manliness," said Streets. "It's more important than ever before that we all work to help each other out today. Spread the word."



While American cities are ravaged by the coronavirus and minority groups fight for their freedom and equality in the country, many men are occupied with more pressing issues. Beardgrub wants to support them through the thick and the thin.



For more information about the company, visit: https://www.beardgrub.com/. For more information about the giveaway, click on https://www.beardgrub.com/stimulus-package.



