The B.I.G. Company Inc. Exceeded Expected Sales on Amazon.co.uk

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --The launch of The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s beard products in the UK have exceeded all company expectations. A company spokesperson, Melissa Holmes, has reported that a record number of beardsmen have taken advantage of the firm's 25 percent off introductory discount offer. Mrs. Holmes later stated that "millions of beardsmen around the world are living with dry, itchy, and wild beards. Our new and improved 100% Organic Beard Balm for example, has struck a chord with men looking for an organic all natural way to treat common beard problems." The small Canadian company is thrilled with the results and are expected to launch additional products throughout 2016.



A greater than expected volume of sales (especially over the Christmas Holiday) had the Canadian beard company scrambling to remain in stock. The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s beard products combine a powerful formula recommended by both hair and skin experts for its moisturizing and nourishing properties, as well as, beard growth. To meet the exceedingly high demand, The B.I.G. Company Inc. can be found on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, and Amazon.fr.



Beard irritations such as the itch, dryness, dandruff, are conditions that occur to every beard. The most common reasons for irritations are: new hair growth which pokes the face as the hair begins to curl, dry climates, or poor beard maintenance. The result, as stated above, can be extremely uncomfortable and discouraging.



About The B.I.G. Company Inc.

The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s beard products such as the 100% Organic Beard Balm contains an arsenal of premium organic ingredients: beeswax, shea butter, argan oil, jojoba oil, vitamin E oil, and vanilla oil. Beeswax provides the hold that beardsmen desire. Shea butter provides substantial nutrients for beards to grow healthy. Argan oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E oil, both moisturize and provide itch relief. Also, vanilla oil is one of natures best anti-oxidants which keeps a beard feeling healthy.



Men from the United Kingdom reportedly prefer organic and all natural men's grooming products. The Canadian made beard products have been crafted with ingredients that contain no binders, fillers or preservatives, making it suitable for beards of every size, shape, and experience level.



The launch of The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s beard products in the UK resulted in record sales on Amazon.co.uk from men who are seeking a way to manage a myriad of beard irritations without the use of costly alternatives.