Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --It's no secret that beards are on the rise in Europe. In fact, globally beards are becoming more and more accepted as a professional look. Moreover, surveys indicate that the men in the UK, 59% to be more precise, think it looks unprofessional to have wild looking beards in the workplace. On Amazon.co.uk men certainly have a variety of choice. One small Canadian company seems to be the proverbial 'small fish in a large pond,' ironically named, The B.I.G. Company Inc. This Canadian company is making a big splash in the UK with sales higher that the company ever could have anticipated.



"The bearded men of the United Kingdom are truly enjoying a Canadian made product crafted with supreme ingredients," exclaimed Mr. Paul, the company spokesperson.



As a matter of fact, a higher than expected volume of sales had the business clambering to remain in stock. The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s organic beard balm incorporates an effective formula recommended by hair and also skin experts for its moisturizing and also conditioning properties, along with, promoting healthy beard growth.



Common beard irritations such as itchiness, dryness, dandruff, are problems that strike every beard. One of the most common reasons for irritability are: new hair growth which jabs your face as the hair starts to curl, dry environments, or inadequate beard maintenance. The result, as mentioned above, can be incredibly uncomfortable and also frustrating. One can't forget the embarrassment really felt when beard dandruff could be spotted on clothing.



The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s organic beard balm has an arsenal of premium organic ingredients: beeswax, shea butter, argan oil, jojoba oil, vitamin E oil, and also vanilla oil. Beeswax offers the hold that beards men hope for. Shea butter offers nutrients for beards to grow well balanced and healthy. Argan oil, jojoba oil, grape seed oil, and vitamin E oil, specifically target dry and irritated areas to provide much needed hydration. Last but not least, vanilla oil is among natures ideal anti-oxidants which maintains a beard feeling healthy.



The brand-new beard balm consists of organic ingredients with no binders, fillers or preservatives, making it suitable for beards of every size, shape, as well as encounter degree. The Canadian made 100 % organic balm is crafted without ingredients that set off allergies making this an adequate fit for men with even the most sensitive of skins.