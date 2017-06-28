New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --BeArt-Presets, a company with the best film emulation Lightroom presets and Photoshop actions announced the release of the much-anticipated creative invention, the Film Wedding Collection. This new release with over 40 Film Wedding Lightroom Presets and Photoshop Actions, enables users to transform their photos to appear aesthetics highly instantly.



BeArt-Presets offer photographers and individuals Wedding Lightroom Presets to change and edit the look of their digital images within a second. The professional collection of presets for Lightroom will consistently save many hours of time-consuming post processing and will speed up your photo editing workflow.



The software is designed for professional photographers and photography enthusiasts in mind, these presets and actions are easy to use, yet perfectly emulate the rich texture and subtle color palette of images produced by film photography.



The new Film Wedding Lightroom Presets allow everyone to create innovative effects and pictures that stand out from the crowd. The collection gives tons of variety and includes everything from elegant to rustic presets. The company offers many high-quality Film Wedding Lightroom Presets and Photoshop Actions that will make any image look soft and beautiful.



The spokesperson of BeArt-Presets said "we have drawn on years of personal and professional experience of our team members to put together a range of presets that will see your picture shine with flair and distinction. BeArt-Presets are effective if you want to imitate the looks of the great masters of photography and old vintage film emulsions with just one click. With BeArt-Presets, no matter how you initially take the shots, they can be edited to look as authentic as if you were shooting the film yourself.



Each package includes:



- 40 Film Wedding Lightroom Presets that compatible with Adobe Lightroom 4 - 6 and all Creative Cloud (CC) versions

- 40 Film Wedding Photoshop Actions that compatible with all versions of Creative Cloud (NOT compatible with previous versions)

- 40 Film Wedding Adobe Camera Raw Presets that compatible with CS6 and later versions

- This collection is also included in our Expert Bundle

- Download link will be sent to the email address

- Fully compatible with JPG and RAW Images

- Detailed installation instructions included

- Compatible with both a Mac and PC

- Fully adjustable settings

- Lifetime free updates



About BeArt-Presets:

BeArt-Presets is a group of professional retouchers, photographers, and designers, who are working together and using their knowledge and experience to help other photographers reach their next level in photo processing. The company is committed to offering affordably priced and high-quality products.



