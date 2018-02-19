Beautiful Amber Dice Take Gaming to a Whole New Level

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2018 --MONNARC DICE has created stunning dice from amber, one of the Earth's oldest materials. It is formed when tree sap hardens over time, often trapping fossils and other relics inside. This makes it a unique material, so each die is truly one of a kind.



Dice have been around for millennia, with examples dating all the way back to 600 BCE. These early varieties were often made from stone, wood and other common materials of the time, including amber. Today, of course, most table dice are made of plastic.



MONNARC DICE aims to change that with a collection of beautiful amber dice. The feel of these dice in players' hands is just incredible, creating a much more luxurious gaming experience that no serious gamer should go without.



Even for those who aren't avid gamers, these dice still make beautiful collection pieces. Because amber takes so long to form, its value has increased steadily over the years and will continue to do so in the future, making these suitable investment pieces that owners can pass on to their children and grandchildren.



All of the dice in the collection are shaped and crafted by hand by master craftsmen who have specialized in amber throughout their lives. This ensures that all of the dice are of the highest quality possible.



Each die in the set is made from a different type of amber, representing different periods throughout history. The set includes the following in a luxurious leather bag:



- Brown amber - Cretaceous Tertiary extinction

- Yellow amber - Triassic Jurassic extinction

- Dark green amber - Late Permian extinction

- Cherry amber - Late Devionian extinction

- Transparent amber - Ordovician Silurian extinction



The periods are identified in terms of extinctions because amber is a rare stone that has survived multiple mass extinctions throughout Earth's history.



To help fund the materials needed to create the dice, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of just over $21,000. So far, the campaign has brought in more than $400 and will continue to run until April 1.



Campaign backers can get their own MONNARC DICE for contributions starting from 115$ and ending for 73$ per Dice, if acquiring SETS. The full set of 5 dice and special pocket bag will cost backers $455, representing a 40% discount off the estimated retail price. Products will be shipped to backers in June 2018.