Beautologie Announces New Weight Loss Program with Special Pricing

Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2013 --Beautologie (http://www.beautologie.com), a leading cosmetic surgery and laser center with locations in Bakersfield, Fresno, and Malibu, today announced a new weight loss program with special pricing. The program was developed to help individuals trying to lose their last 15 to 30 pounds of weight and for clients who want to reach their goal weight before surgery.



“The best way to lose weight is a healthful, gradual progression toward your goal,” says Beautologie founder Dr. Darshan Shah. “Our weight loss program is conducted over a period of months, and is a non-invasive and highly effective method of shedding extra pounds.”



The Beautologie weight loss program starts with a full physical, followed by regular lab work, including blood work and an EKG every 3 months. Program participants also receive B-12 shots at regular intervals, as well as Phentermine appetite suppressant tablets.



B-12 is a water-soluble vitamin used to boost energy and increase metabolism, which can help speed up the weight loss process. Phentermine was approved by the FDA in 1959, and controls the appetite by stimulating the hypothalamus gland to produce neurotransmitters. The neurotransmitters act as signals of being either hungry or full.



“Losing weight before a surgery can facilitate the recovery process and speed up healing,” says Dr. Shah. “This program makes it easier for clients to lose weight and meet their target before the surgery takes place.”



The Beautologie weight loss program is supervised by a doctor and monitored by a nurse who helps clients with diet counseling. The program is being offered at the special price of $350 per month or $675 for three months, through March 31, 2013.



“January is the one of the best months to begin a new program to improve your health,” says Dr. Shah. “It's right after the holidays when we sometimes eat more than usual, and a great time to make New Year's resolutions. Taking off those last few pounds can make a big difference in your appearance and self-confidence.”



Dr. Darshan Shah, MD, FACS, is one of the industry’s most widely respected plastic and reconstructive surgeons. With offices in Bakersfield, Fresno and Malibu, California, he specializes in cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. His credentials include Board Certification by the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and specialized training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. Dr. Shah has been voted Best in Bakersfield for the last 9 years in a row. He has been featured on television shows including “Dr. Phil Show,” “Cutting Edge MDs 3,” “Extreme Makeover,” and “The Wellness Hour” as well as in numerous magazine and newspaper articles.



To speak to Dr. Shah or a member of his team, call (661) 865-5009 or visit http://www.beautologie.com or http://www.drshah.com.