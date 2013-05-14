Beautologie CEO Improves Patient Care Even Further

Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2013 --Dr. Darshan Shah, the CEO of Beautologie Medical Group, Inc. (http://www.beautologie.com), recently took his Patient Care Coordinators for an educational weekend retreat to perfect even further the friendly service and professional care his center is so well known for.



Dr. Shah educated the staff on the Beautologie standard of total customer satisfaction and making patients happy, and taught them how they can make every patient experience a pleasant and memorable one. Building personal relationships with patients was stressed as both a great benefit and a truly rewarding experience.



“Although we routinely receive rave patient reviews about the customer care in each of our three practices in Malibu, Bakersfield, and Fresno, this is something we will always work to maintain and improve,” says Dr. Shah. “Given expert medical skill and a professional staff, which we have, the next most important factor is the training of that staff into all the ins and outs of patient care.”



Offering patients choices was a point he went into great detail about in the weekend training sessions. He described how a patient could inquire about a plastic surgery procedure who might actually be a much better candidate for a less invasive procedure, such as laser skin resurfacing, dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers, or varicose vein laser treatment. The staff were excited to learn how to offer patients choices that will fit within their budget and still provide great results.



“It's important that the patient be able to easily talk with their Care Coordinator,” says Dr. Shah. “Knowing their Coordinator has their best interests in mind, the patient will open up, and this allows our staff to learn the proper details to make the best recommendations for a doctor or a procedure.”



The patient reviews show that Dr. Shah knows how to make patients feel at home. One patient recently wrote, “Not only is Dr. Darshan Shah AMAZING, but so is his entire staff, from the ladies who answered every phone call every time I called, to the registered nurse who had to answer my endless questions.” Another wrote, “The staff was very welcoming and made me feel very comfortable. The nurses and Doctor were excellent. I couldn't have asked for a better experience.”



More patient reviews can be found at https://www.beautologie.com/about/patient-reviews. Dr. Darshan Shah, MD, FACS, is one of the industry’s most widely respected plastic and reconstructive surgeons. With offices in Bakersfield, Fresno and Malibu, California, he specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. His credentials include Board Certification by the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and specialized training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. Dr. Shah has been voted Best in Bakersfield for the last 9 years in a row and has been featured on television shows including “Dr. Phil Show,” “Cutting Edge MDs 3,” “Extreme Makeover,” and “The Wellness Hour,” as well as in numerous magazine and newspaper articles.



To speak to Dr. Shah or a member of his team, call (661) 865-5009 or visit http://www.beautologie.com or http://www.drshah.com.