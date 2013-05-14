Beautologie Nominated for Better Business Bureau Ethics Award

Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2013 --Beautologie (http://www.beautologie.com), a leading cosmetic surgery and laser center with branches in Bakersfield, Malibu and Fresno, has made the final list of nominees for the BBB Central California Ethics Award for 2013.



Beautologie became a BBB accredited business two years ago after demonstrating their fullfillment of the BBB's requirements for business integrity, transparency and ethical servicing of their clients. (The BBB's accreditation standards can be viewed here: http://cencal.bbb.org/bbb-accreditation-standards.) Beautologie has also maintained an A+ rating since 2008, when their BBB file was first started, and they are the only plastic surgery clinic to have made the final list of 2013 Business Ethics Award nominees.



“This nomination reflects our commitment to high standards and excellent service,” says Beautologie founder Dr. Darshan Shah, a renowned professional who has been voted best plastic surgeon in Bakersfield for 9 years running. “When patients come to us, whether for a simple laser hair removal in Fresno, or for liposuction in our Malibu practice, we want them to know they can have absolute confidence in us. That is a trust that we earn from our patients.”



“Not only am I happy with the work Dr. Shah has done, but I LOVE his staff! The post surgery care and attention that is paid to the patient is priceless,” says a Beautologie client. “I was able to call Dr. Shah any time, day or night, if I just wanted to ask a question. He makes himself available, which only adds to the quality of his wonderful work!”



“Choosing a cosmetic surgeon is an important decision,” states Dr. Shah. “Anyone doing so wants to know they are dealing with a fully professional team who will care for their exact needs. That is precisely what we do here every day. Whether we ultimately win this Ethics award or not, I am proud of the recognition we have achieved for our dedication to service.”



More patient reviews can be read at http://www.beautologie.com/about/patient-reviews. Dr. Darshan Shah, MD, FACS, is one of the industry’s most widely respected plastic and reconstructive surgeons. With offices in Bakersfield, Fresno and Malibu, California, he specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Shah is a Board Certified Surgeon and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and he received specialized training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. Dr. Shah has been voted Best in Bakersfield for the last 9 years in a row and has been featured on television shows including “Dr. Phil Show,” “Cutting Edge MDs 3,” “Extreme Makeover,” and “The Wellness Hour,” as well as in numerous magazine and newspaper articles.



To speak to Dr. Shah or a member of his team, call (661) 865-5009 or visit http://www.beautologie.com or http://www.drshah.com.