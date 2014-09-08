Beauty Sleep Is No Joke when It Comes to Preventing Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and a Dull Complexion

Oakland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2014 --It's not uncommon to hear a woman say she needs to get her beauty rest. Usually it's said in a joking manner and regarded as a humorous way of saying it's time to go to bed. As it turns out, beauty sleep is a very real and important component of how a person looks and feels.



Defined by the Urban Dictionary as the "amount of sleep which is needed for a person to look good when he or she gets up in the morning," beauty sleep goes far beyond one's appearance. Getting enough good quality sleep each night is essential for good health. It also has a lot to do with appearance, especially when it comes to skin care.



Many important processes happen during sleep. The body, and most visibly the skin, repairs and rejuvenates itself during those critical 7 to 9 hours each night. Regardless of whether you get too little or plenty of rest, it's going to show up on your face the next day.



According to anti-aging beauty brand THAT Skin Care™, "Dark circles, a lack-luster complexion and puffy bags under the eyes are all signs of not getting enough sleep. Inadequate rest can also lead to poor concentration and stress which usually result in an older-looking appearance. There's little debate that getting enough "beauty sleep" can result in a more youthful, attractive look."



The following list outlines some tips for getting plenty of beauty rest and looking great the next day:



1. Establish a before-bed ritual and aim for seven to nine hours of sleep nightly.



2. Avoid anything that over-stimulates the mind and instead choose relaxing activities close to bedtime.



3. Cut down on caffeine intake during the afternoon and evening hours.



4. Eat nutritious foods and get plenty of activity during the day.



5. Apply high quality skin care products before bed and allow them to "do their magic" as you sleep.



The occasional night of too little sleep isn't something to worry about. Under eye gels designed to combat puffiness can help and the issue should resolve itself once a normal sleeping schedule is resumed. A chronic lack of sleep is a serious beauty and potential health issue which should be resolved as soon as possible.



About THAT Skin Care™

THAT Skin Care™ is an anti-aging beauty brand known for producing effective, high quality products that are safe, free from parabens and never tested on animals. The brand's popular All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C by THAT Eye Cream™ is a customer favorite for achieving a wide awake, younger looking appearance. The product is sold exclusively by Radiant Health Naturals at Amazon.com and is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.