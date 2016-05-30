BeautyClick Agents to Participate in the Next Kenya Hair and Beauty Contest 2016 Awards

Nairobi, Kenya -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2016 --BeautyClick is pleased to announce this year's Kenya Hair and Beauty Contest that is scheduled to take place at the Alchemist in Westlands, Nairobi next to Unga House. The event is set to target over 400 hairdressers from all over the country.



BeautyClick is a Kenyan startup that sells high quality human hair weaves through beauty professionals. Hairdressers register as agents on the site and are given a unique online shop where they can promote human hair products to their clients and earn commissions per sale. This brilliant initiative was created by BeautyClick's founder and chairman Jesper Drescher.



The Hair and Beauty Contest award is an event that honors the best professionals in the beauty scene in Kenya. Since BeautyClick has signed up more than 400 agents, a good number has been nominated for the award show.



BeautyClick Kenya is proud to announce one of their top hairdressers, Felix Waithaka who was recently nominated in the make stylist of the year category. Felix, who also took part in the Afro Hair Awards and took 2nd runners up is very excited to take part in the Kenya Hair Awards and represent BeautyClick together with his team.



"BeautyClick has promoted me as a hairdresser. I would be proud to take up the brand to the Kenya Hair and Beauty Contest and showcase their amazing human hair products.", says Felix Waithaka. He is well prepared to showcase his amazing work and celebrate all that the amazing beauty industry in Kenya has to offer.



John Mwangi, popularly known as Johnnie is another BeautyClick agent who is set to participate during the Kenya Hair and Beauty Contest. Johnnie is well prepared to meet fellow agents at BeautyClick during the show.



"We are looking forward to support our agents during the Kenya Hair and Beauty Contest. " says, Kennedy Kalama – BeautyClick's Sales Manager. Kennedy will be joining the agents during the awards show and making sure they are able to get the support they deserve from the start to the finish.



Well known stylists like Farouk Jannedy who won the stylist of the year category in 2015 have also joined the BeautyClick team. The company is proud to be associated with the best in the hair and beauty industry in Kenya.



About BeautyClick

BeautyClick is Kenya's number one online store for high quality human hair weaves sold through salon professionals. The company offers human hair weaves and extensions to the Kenyan market through a group of stylists who have signed up as agents on their site. To sign up as an agent on BeautyClick please visit http://www.agents.beautyclick.co.ke