Nairobi, Kenya -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --BeautyClick, an innovative startup in Kenya is seeking to recruit hairdressers and other beauty professionals who want to earn extra cash while doing what they love most. BeautyClick is Kenya's online marketplace for high quality human hair products of Indian and Peruvian origin.



BeautyClick's focus is on getting hairdressers to be their brand ambassadors by recommending its brand of hair products to their clients. High quality human hair weaves are hard to come by in Kenya. BeautyClick is trying to solve the problem by making their hair readily available online.



According to the company's founder and chairman, Jesper Drescher, most hairdressers in Kenya can't afford to buy and sell hair extensions because they cost thousands of Kenyan shillings per bundle. So they always ask their clients to go to an independent retailer to get the hair. In turn, the client has no guarantee that the human hair weave they just bought are of high quality. In many cases, the hair gets tangled and sheds within no time. "BeautyClick in Kenya solves this problem", says Jesper.



It allows hairdressers to have access to their own human hair weaves through a unique web shop. Every hairdresser who signs up as an agent at BeautyClick is given a unique URL which they can use to shop for the hair products available. When any sales are made via the agent's unique web shops, the agent receives a commission.



Each hairdresser has an account on Beauty Click where their client can visit and purchase the desired hairstyle. Stylists receive a 15 percent commission sale and there is a 30-day return guarantee. The company also help their stylists by promoting their work on social media pages like YouTube and Instagram where they have massive followers.



About BeautyClick

BeautyClick which launched recently at the 680 Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya is looking to make the process of buying and selling human hair more seamless. After all, the market is robust. Their competitors are few but compelling and none of them sell their products to stylist since most target customers.



Hairdressers and other beauty professionals living in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya are welcome to join BeautyClick and sign up as agents.



For more information about the company, visit their website or call 0700 552456.



You may also get in touch with the company via their Facebook or Instagram page.