Beaux Adventures Announces Triumph Motorcycle Tour Through Tawang with BMW GS Women Day Founder

Franklin Park, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --What could be better than a ride on a luxury motorcycle through iconic mountains with a 21st century feminist trailblazer? This is what the American-based Beaux Adventures recently asked with the announcement of their latest tour. Set in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India, five lucky adventurers will ride through the Eastern Himalayas with social media maven, Carli Kooper. With a desire to unite women and show that the bigger the bike the better, Kooper is the organizer of the first BMW GS Women Day in The Netherlands. In honor of "unapologetic women" everywhere she intends to bring her independent streak and formidable bike knowledge to the 2016 Arunachal tour.



"I ride almost 2000 km per month and trained in Germany on F800GS bikes in Enduro Park, Hechlingen. I've done some off-road riding in Holland. It's all good fun. Now it'll be incredible to ride with five new friends through remote mountains coated with snow and touch the solitude of India. It's remarkable. Maybe it's the anthropologist in me, or the confidence I get from riding the bike but, we'll enjoy the sights and make contact with some of the local Monpa tribes. What a thrill."



The Beaux Adventures Arunachal Pardesh Luxury Motorcycle Tour starts on March 5th, 2016. For eleven days bikers will scale semi off-road terrain and switchbacks on a Triumph Tiger XR/XRX 800 cc motorcycle. At 3,500 meters they'll visit national parks as part of the Kaziranga National Park tour and enjoy unsurpassed mountain views reflected in India's lakes, bike-side. Historical and religious sites like the Tawang Monastery which houses ancient viewable scriptures from the 17th century A.D. are also along the Tibetan trail.



Accompanied by an English-speaking trained expedition lead, adventurers will enjoy the benefits of supplied motorcycle gear, camping equipment, a cook and support vehicle with a trained technician. Accommodations in eco-lodges and camping sites as well as food and beverages are suppled, as are airport transfers to and from Guwahati airport. To prove they were on the incredible trip, a professional quality photograph and video compilation is also included.



The eleven-day luxury motorcycle tour through India is priced at $2,350 for a solo rider who shares an accommodation with another guest. Should the rider be accompanied by a guest of their own, an additional fee of $1,000 for the pillion is applied. Further pricing depends on plans for accommodations.



For more information visit http://www.beauxadventures.com and http://www.beauxadventures.com/?trip=arunachal-unseen-tawang.



About Beaux Adventures

Beaux Adventures is a premium adventure motorcycle guided and self-guided tour and rental service for dual-sport motorcycles. Focused on luxury motorcycle tours in India and South East Asia, the company has curated routes with an exclusive Triumph Tiger fleet. Beaux Adventures is headquartered in Franklin Park, New Jersey and has an office in Mysore, Karnataka, India as well.



Information:

Arunachal Pardesh Adventure Motorcycle Tour

March 5th, 2016

$2,350 USD - Shared Accommodations



Contact:

Vish Sambaiah

Founder, Beaux Adventures

info@beauxadventures.com

732-798-0107

Website: http://www.beauxadventures.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/beauxadventures

https://twitter.com/beauxadv

http://www.pinterest.com/beauxadv/