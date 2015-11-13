Beaux Adventures Kicks off the New Year with a Rajasthan Motorcycle Tour for the Daring Set

Franklin Park, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2015 --Colorful ancient deserts meet the rumble of iconic Triumph Tiger motorcycles on Beaux Adventures newest trek. Offered to passionate riders, the company will host five adventurers for their royal Rajasthan on wheels tour come January. Riders will define their trip by taking in one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world as they relinquish all cares along the Thar Desert. Not for the faint of heart, the adventure tour meets the border of Pakistan as adventurers greet temples and palaces, a holy city, New Delhi and Jodhpur.



Rajasthan motorcycle tours include airport transfers, accommodations, an English speaking lead, a support vehicle with first aid and a mechanic. A cook and camping equipment is in tow as well as all food and non-alcoholic drinks. Last but not least, for the all-inclusive price of $2350 USD per person, the royal Rajasthan tours include the rider's best friend, the Triumph Tiger XR.



For more information visit www.BeauxAdventures.com.



About Beaux Adventures

Beaux Adventures is an adventure motorcycle guided tour and rental service for dual-sport motorcycles exclusively in India and South East Asia. The company is headquartered in Franklin Park, NJ and has an office in Mysore, Karnataka, India as well.



Rajasthan Motorcycle Tour - January 30th - February 9th, 2016



